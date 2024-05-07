Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $734.47

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 734.47 ($9.23) and traded as low as GBX 698 ($8.77). Future shares last traded at GBX 707.50 ($8.89), with a volume of 353,686 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,056.14 ($13.27).

Future Price Performance

Future Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £853.90 million, a P/E ratio of 787.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 636.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 733.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 319.15%.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Further Reading

