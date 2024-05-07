Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC cut Fortinet from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Down 0.1 %

FTNT stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.