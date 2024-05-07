First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,564 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

