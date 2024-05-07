Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $255.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.28. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $255.66.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

