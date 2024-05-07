Chuy’s (CHUY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Chuy’s has set its FY24 guidance at $1.82-1.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.820-1.870 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Chuy’s stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

