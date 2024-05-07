Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,142,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,804 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

