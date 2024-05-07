BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.76.

NYSE:BWA opened at $36.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

