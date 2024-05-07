Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Bezant Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,862,393 shares traded.

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

