Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $407,000 Stock Position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.14% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNSR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

