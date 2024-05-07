Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

EDIV opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.