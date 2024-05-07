American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1,804.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1,096.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,954,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,053 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $260,340.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,132.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $1,854,746 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $130.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

