abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.05

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.05 and traded as low as $7.71. abrdn shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 2,700 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

