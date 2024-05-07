abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.05

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.05 and traded as low as $7.71. abrdn shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 2,700 shares traded.
abrdn Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.
abrdn Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.