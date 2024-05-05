Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $16.58 billion and $5,318.86 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,855,324,087 coins and its circulating supply is 35,652,381,075 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,855,324,087.164 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.46050533 USD and is down -41.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $6,224.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

