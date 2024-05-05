WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 55.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 49.8% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $4,146.62 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00127233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011640 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

