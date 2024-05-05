Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 411,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $62,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 790,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 69,336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after buying an additional 205,951 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 59.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 516,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 192,327 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $27.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.25%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

