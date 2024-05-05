VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Raised by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

