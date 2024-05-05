Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.29

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 50% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $4.29 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011633 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,735.15 or 1.00091119 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012541 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003598 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

