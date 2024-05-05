Oppenheimer Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $145.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

Aptiv Stock Up 3.9 %

APTV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.72. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,905,000 after buying an additional 325,550 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Aptiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

