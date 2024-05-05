OpenBlox (OBX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $181,299.74 and $2,351.27 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

