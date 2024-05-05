North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
North American Construction Group has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
Shares of NOA stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $26.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on NOA shares. TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
