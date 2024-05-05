New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:STE opened at $207.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.13. STERIS plc has a one year low of $185.22 and a one year high of $254.00.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.