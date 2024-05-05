Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $179,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at $662,831.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $179,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at $662,831.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,547 shares of company stock worth $25,039,887 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

