Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,841,000 after purchasing an additional 196,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after buying an additional 476,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,971,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA opened at $125.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.55.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

