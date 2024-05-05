Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,214,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 277,451 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $36,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 267.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

RRC stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.