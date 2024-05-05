Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,356 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Lumentum worth $30,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in Lumentum by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 360,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after buying an additional 79,814 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Lumentum by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,504,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
