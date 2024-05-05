Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,540 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Clorox by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Clorox by 30.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Clorox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $138.23 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $176.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

