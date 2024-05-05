Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $68,745,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 7,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 306,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,197,000 after acquiring an additional 302,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,650,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,192,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 41.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 259,197 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $217.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.02. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $137.12 and a 52-week high of $224.86.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

