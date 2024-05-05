Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

