Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $36.13 on Friday. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Clearfield’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,267,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 456,879 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,025,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,247.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 195,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

