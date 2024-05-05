BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops One Day Volume of $1.12 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $791.51 million and $1.12 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $63,735.15 or 1.00091119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011633 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001435 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012541 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00096365 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 63,466.55367839 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,131,297.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

