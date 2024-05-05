Barclays Lowers Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $618.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $625.00 to $618.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.94.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $536.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $319.14 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $544.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

