21,102 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after acquiring an additional 605,197 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 636,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after buying an additional 228,009 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,445,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

NOG opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

