Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

ZETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $12.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

