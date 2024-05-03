Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,373 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Stock Up 9.0 %

MNSO opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $541.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 38.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNSO

MINISO Group Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.