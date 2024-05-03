Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE EQR opened at $65.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $666,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.