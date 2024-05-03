Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.45 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,267,000 after acquiring an additional 93,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,767,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,327,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $155.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day moving average of $144.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.