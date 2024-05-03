Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after buying an additional 1,181,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,308,000 after buying an additional 374,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,428,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,077,000 after buying an additional 98,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $92.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

