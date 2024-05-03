Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 173,419 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 250.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $198,283.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,370,095.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

