UBS Group Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $200.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of RSG opened at $186.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.68. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

