Truist Financial Corp Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $14,251,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

