Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,524 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

