Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

TFC opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 725,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 84.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 344,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 348,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 764,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

