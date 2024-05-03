Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $184.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average is $159.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $1,847,773.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

