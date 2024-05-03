Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Transocean has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $435,306,000 after buying an additional 4,107,956 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $321,941,000 after buying an additional 5,168,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $247,741,000 after buying an additional 10,049,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $226,641,000 after buying an additional 6,719,483 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,013,964 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after buying an additional 1,105,747 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

