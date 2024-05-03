The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

