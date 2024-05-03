TG Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 13,983 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 88% compared to the average daily volume of 7,433 call options.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

TGTX opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.41 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.92. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

