TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$182.78.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TFII shares. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
In other news, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total value of C$138,780.24. In related news, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total value of C$138,780.24. Also, Director John Pratt acquired 819 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$137.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,580.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,290 shares of company stock valued at $13,228,693 and sold 52,706 shares valued at $11,109,229. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
