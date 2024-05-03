TD Securities Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$91.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$96.31.

Shares of IMO opened at C$93.23 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$60.19 and a 52-week high of C$101.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.91.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

