Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SKT. Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tanger by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,443 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tanger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 94,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,844,000 after buying an additional 110,297 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 649,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
