Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Lowered to $3.40 at Rosenblatt Securities

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $4.50 to $3.40 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.